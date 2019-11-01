Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.00

Capital Drilling Ltd (LON:CAPD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86), with a volume of 6500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.86).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAPD. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($0.99) target price on shares of Capital Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($0.99) target price on shares of Capital Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.67 million and a P/E ratio of 8.92.

In related news, insider David Abery acquired 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £49,999.80 ($65,333.59).

Capital Drilling Company Profile (LON:CAPD)

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and production drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

