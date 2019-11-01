Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Update

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBNK. ValuEngine downgraded Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of CBNK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $197.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

