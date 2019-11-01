Canfor (TSE:CFP) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Canfor from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities downgraded Canfor from a hold rating to a tender rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canfor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.20.

TSE:CFP traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 799,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.12. Canfor has a one year low of C$8.55 and a one year high of C$21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.74) by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Canfor will post 0.6617088 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

