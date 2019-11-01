Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,748 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6,218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVR stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $16.67.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $29.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, insider Mario Clemente bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $31,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Hardin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $556,165.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

