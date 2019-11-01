Canal Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,630 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,312,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,691,000 after buying an additional 3,899,300 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 3,008,944 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,418,000 after buying an additional 2,509,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $104,576,000.

EEM stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $44.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

