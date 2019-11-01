Canal Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 2.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,157,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,060,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 31,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $135.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.23 and a one year high of $135.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.92.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.