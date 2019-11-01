Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Can-Fite Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.38). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Can-Fite Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Can-Fite Biopharma.

Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

CANF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 450,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,215. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. Can-Fite Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

Can-Fite Biopharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

