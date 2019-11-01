Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.94 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,755,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.91. Cameco has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

