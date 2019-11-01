Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of Camden Property Trust worth $17,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $83.67 and a 1-year high of $115.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.56 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.