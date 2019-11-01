Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 643 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,868,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRI stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.83 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average is $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.