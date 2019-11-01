Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,451 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 151.7% in the third quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 130,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,887 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 92.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $33.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $35.66.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

