Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 29.9% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 185,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 42,770 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 11.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $59.24 on Friday. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UN shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

