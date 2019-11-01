Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,091 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.90% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

BSJN opened at $25.91 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.