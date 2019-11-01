Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,143 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1,957.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $326,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,227 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at $214,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,606,413,000 after purchasing an additional 952,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 48.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,058 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $315,561,000 after purchasing an additional 869,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $129,408.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at $420,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,826 shares of company stock worth $1,941,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $90.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $79.22 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.85.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XLNX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cascend Securities upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.26.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

