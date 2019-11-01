Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $100.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

In other news, EVP James D. King sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $190,193.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,557.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 173,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $18,864,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,574 shares of company stock worth $52,112,378. Corporate insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

