CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Given Buy Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $20.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CAMP has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CalAmp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 price target on shares of CalAmp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CalAmp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CalAmp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 298,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,576. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in CalAmp by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CalAmp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CalAmp by 150.8% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 273,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 164,172 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $423,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.