Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 476 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cadence Capital Management LLC cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $786,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 636.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,590 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in BorgWarner by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $44.78.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.