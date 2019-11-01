Cadence Capital Management LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 110.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 31.4% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC opened at $102.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.