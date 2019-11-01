Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $722,000 Position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Cadence Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,409 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,543,000 after buying an additional 116,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 651,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 1,065.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 416,639 shares in the last quarter.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $32.62 on Friday. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $712.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 44.28%. The firm had revenue of $194.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MBUU. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.