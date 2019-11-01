Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $334,000 Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cadence Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,563,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,476.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 57,597 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 267,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after buying an additional 78,793 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $126.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.31 and a 12-month high of $127.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $683,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

