Cadence Capital Management LLC Acquires 375 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 13.3% during the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 162,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth about $450,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in State Street by 22.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 81.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of State Street by 8.9% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 58,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O bought 7,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $353,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,461.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 1,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,675.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $431,950 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.02.

Shares of STT stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54. State Street Corp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

