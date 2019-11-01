Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,700 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 492,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 194,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CACI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.18.

In other news, insider Kenneth Asbury sold 14,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $2,943,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.22, for a total transaction of $54,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,888 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Caci International during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Caci International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,099,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caci International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Caci International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,478,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Caci International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.61. The stock had a trading volume of 180,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,993. Caci International has a 12 month low of $138.39 and a 12 month high of $235.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.28. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caci International will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

