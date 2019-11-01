Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 13.5% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GWPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $133.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.58. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $72.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s quarterly revenue was up 2096.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

