Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,745 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. eBay makes up about 1.4% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays lowered their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Macquarie set a $44.00 price target on eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $36.00 price target on eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

In related news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $398,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,621.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

