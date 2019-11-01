Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,800 Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 140.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 71.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 19.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period.

Shares of NEA opened at $14.20 on Friday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

In other Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd news, insider Norgard Ross 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

