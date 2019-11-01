Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,057 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 2.0% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 234,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 140,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 317,158 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

NYSE TJX opened at $57.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $60.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.