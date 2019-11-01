Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,017,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,895,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,153,000 after purchasing an additional 87,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,237,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,376 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,443,000 after purchasing an additional 401,451 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.39 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.40.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

