Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 89,504 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COG. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,360.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,555,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 37,033.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $765,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,150 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 34.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,738,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $31,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Chairman Dan O. Dinges bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at $50,725,977.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan O. Dinges bought 16,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $272,771.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at $50,539,713.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,255 shares of company stock valued at $721,896. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

COG opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.