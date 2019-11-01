BT Group Announces Dividend of GBX 4.62 (LON:BTA)

BT Group (LON:BTA) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 271 ($3.54).

