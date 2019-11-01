Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.50. 676,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Bruker has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $490.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.70 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 47,203 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $2,023,592.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,220.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Burkhard Prause sold 15,702 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $674,557.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,480.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Bruker by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.70.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

