Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.00

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $65.98, with a volume of 22553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.52.

BF.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Brown-Forman in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Brown-Forman from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.14 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 52.13%. Brown-Forman’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown-Forman Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

