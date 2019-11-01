Brookfield Renewable Power Fund (TSE:BRF.PC) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Brookfield Renewable Power Fund (TSE:BRF.PC)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$17.14 and last traded at C$17.14, approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at C$16.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.55.

About Brookfield Renewable Power Fund (TSE:BRF.PC)

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. (Brookfield Renewable), formerly Brookfield Renewable Power Fund, and its affiliates own and operate renewable, primarily hydroelectric power generation facilities. Its hydroelectric generating portfolio includes 170 hydropower facilities and five wind farms, and totals approximately 4,800 megawatts of installed capacity, including projects under construction.

