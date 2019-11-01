Brokers Set Expectations for First National Financial Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First National Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$335.24 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

TSE FN opened at C$42.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.86. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$25.38 and a 52 week high of C$43.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,869.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1583 per share. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 76.41%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 17,264 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.24 per share, with a total value of C$660,175.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$267,828,677.12.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

