Brokers Issue Forecasts for Forum Energy Technologies Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank set a $1.00 target price on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

FET traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 600,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.31 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 91.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 35,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,899.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

