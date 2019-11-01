Brokerages Set R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) PT at $13.40

Shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 414.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,648 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $26,627,000 after buying an additional 1,705,447 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 1,112.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 724,997 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 665,215 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 4,379.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 656,772 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 642,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth $7,505,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth $5,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 0.10.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 249.01%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.