Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT at $15.39

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.61.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $493,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,371.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,685.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,701 shares of company stock worth $1,035,888. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.06 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

