Brokerages Set Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) Target Price at $4.30

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,347 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

CNAT stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 42.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

