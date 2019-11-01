Brokerages Expect Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Qiagen reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Qiagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 354.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Qiagen by 1,244.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Qiagen by 5,918.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE QGEN opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

