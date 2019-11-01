Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Issues Earnings Results

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million.

Shares of BWEN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.81. Broadwind Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWEN shares. ValuEngine lowered Broadwind Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

