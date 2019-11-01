Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Issues Earnings Results

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million.

Shares of BWEN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.81. Broadwind Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWEN shares. ValuEngine lowered Broadwind Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

