Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Down 9.5% in October

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 55,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $7,027,778.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,477,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $78,777.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,133 shares of company stock valued at $39,829,477. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.81. The company had a trading volume of 364,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,109. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.61. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $91.34 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

