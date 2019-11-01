Britvic (LON:BVIC) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Britvic to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 985 ($12.87) to GBX 1,065 ($13.92) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.20) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 971.92 ($12.70).

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 987 ($12.90) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 990.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 920.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 768 ($10.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,079 ($14.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.