Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY19 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

