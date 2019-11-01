Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,281. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.27. Brinker International has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.
EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global lowered Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.
