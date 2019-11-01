Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,281. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.27. Brinker International has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57.

Get Brinker International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $531,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $523,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global lowered Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.