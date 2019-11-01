Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Down 9.0% in October

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,700 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 613,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BFAM stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.28. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $168.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.75.

In related news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 2,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $461,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,840,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $504,849.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,292 shares in the company, valued at $13,222,119.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,423 shares of company stock worth $8,388,927 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

