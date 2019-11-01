Brick & Kyle Associates Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brick & Kyle Associates trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.6% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 12,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,312 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Chevron by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,518,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,600,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,940 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $116.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 5,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $590,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,298.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

