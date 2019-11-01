Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 9,022 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 2.03% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $21,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 880.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 79,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the period.

IPAC stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $55.51. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $58.08.

