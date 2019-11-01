Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 411.5% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Boeing by 548.4% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 58,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 49,423 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 9,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $367.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $370.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.97.

BA opened at $339.91 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.73 and a 200-day moving average of $359.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.