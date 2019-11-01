Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $5.19 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $114.21 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.42 and a 1 year high of $115.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.34.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

