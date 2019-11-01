Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

