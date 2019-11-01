Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 651.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.55. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $83.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

In other news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,807.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

